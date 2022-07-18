Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 174.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,437 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amgen Stock Performance

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMGN opened at $248.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.13. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

