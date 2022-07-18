Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 53,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of IVE opened at $138.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $132.18 and a 12 month high of $160.38.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

