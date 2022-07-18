Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,899 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,028,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 28,134 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $898,000. Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its position in NIKE by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 200,395 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,965,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,464 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIKE Trading Up 1.4 %

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KGI Securities downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

NYSE:NKE opened at $104.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.53 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $164.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.45%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

