Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $276,446,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $84,311,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 948.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,200,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,074 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 1,102.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 948,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,943,000 after buying an additional 869,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,366,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,980,000 after buying an additional 686,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $81.64 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The company has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.19 and its 200 day moving average is $87.66.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,162,076.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $4,868,277.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,162,076.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

