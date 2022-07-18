Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Honeywell International by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 53,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,255,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock opened at $172.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $117.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.35 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.53.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.23.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

