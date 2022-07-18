Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 1,861 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7,058.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.57 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.94 and a 12 month high of $86.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.67.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

