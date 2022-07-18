Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 5,698 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,969 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,698 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $2,266,923,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,939 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,829 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,548,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,689,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $144.37 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.47.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.08.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

