Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,756 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,931 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,017,310,000 after buying an additional 3,652,817 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $768,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,581 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 2,896.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $96,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,232 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $91,672,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 970.3% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,171,452 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $86,699,000 after buying an additional 1,062,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP stock opened at $82.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $107.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.39. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $51.41 and a 1-year high of $124.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on COP. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.17.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

