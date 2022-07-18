Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Lowered to $245.00 at Mizuho

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $290.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PH. StockNews.com started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.54.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $248.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $258.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $340.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,483.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 6.6% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 189.7% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 7.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

