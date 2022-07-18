Patrick McMahon Purchases 67 Shares of C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Stock

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating) insider Patrick McMahon bought 67 shares of C&C Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £121.94 ($145.03).

Patrick McMahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 15th, Patrick McMahon bought 62 shares of C&C Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of £122.76 ($146.00).

On Tuesday, May 17th, Patrick McMahon acquired 55 shares of C&C Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 219 ($2.60) per share, with a total value of £120.45 ($143.26).

C&C Group Price Performance

C&C Group stock opened at GBX 187.90 ($2.23) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £738.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,086.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.47. C&C Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 168.60 ($2.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 269.60 ($3.21). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 194.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 206.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About C&C Group

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 288 ($3.43) target price on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.57) target price on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

