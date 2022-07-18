Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 184.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,352 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,857 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Performance Food Group worth $5,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Performance Food Group by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFGC opened at $49.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.62. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $58.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.11 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFGC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

