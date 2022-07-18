Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Short Interest Up 46.9% in June

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the June 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Perma-Pipe International Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PPIH opened at $9.10 on Monday. Perma-Pipe International has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $74.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97.
Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 11.36%.
Separately, TheStreet cut Perma-Pipe International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.
Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers provides and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.
