Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Short Interest Up 46.9% in June

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the June 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Perma-Pipe International Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PPIH opened at $9.10 on Monday. Perma-Pipe International has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $74.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 11.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International during the first quarter worth $983,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 149.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 88,728 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Perma-Pipe International during the first quarter worth about $755,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 64.4% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 45,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 17,645 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 477,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. 22.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Perma-Pipe International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

About Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers provides and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

