Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 577 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,545 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 0.7% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Apple from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.49.

Apple Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $150.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.69.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

