Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone Point Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $417,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 92,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 55,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 547,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 97,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 45,516 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.95.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.7 %

Pfizer stock opened at $51.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $290.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.68 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

