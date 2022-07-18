Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

HMOP opened at $38.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.98 and a 200 day moving average of $39.27. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $37.38 and a 12 month high of $43.98.

