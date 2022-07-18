Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO opened at $41.99 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.60.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

