Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,360 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,101 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 338.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 370,634 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $16,212,000 after buying an additional 29,932 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $32.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.93.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. Wedbush reduced their target price on General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.06.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

