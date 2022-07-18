Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Has $717,000 Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $34,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,858,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AbbVie Trading Up 2.1 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.69.

Shares of ABBV opened at $153.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

