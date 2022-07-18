Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Invests $426,000 in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSBD. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,275,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,441,000 after purchasing an additional 113,334 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSBD stock opened at $16.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.23. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.92.

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $78.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.44 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

GSBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

