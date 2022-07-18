Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,010,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,089,000 after purchasing an additional 263,885 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after purchasing an additional 37,535 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $869,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,467,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048,288 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 194,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 24,740 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $23.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.78.

