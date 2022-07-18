Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,349,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,972,000 after purchasing an additional 430,970 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,210,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,367 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,587,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,356,000 after purchasing an additional 813,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,612,000 after acquiring an additional 369,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.87.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $94.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a PE ratio of 81.60 and a beta of 0.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total value of $3,379,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,645,476.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total transaction of $2,378,119.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 220,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,788,138.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total transaction of $3,379,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,645,476.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 644,936 shares of company stock valued at $68,194,377 in the last ninety days. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

