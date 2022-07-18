Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 275.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 8,384 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 305.6% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SNOW opened at $147.95 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,678 shares of company stock worth $524,444 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNOW. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $385.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $359.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.27.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.