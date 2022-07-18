Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. MCIA Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of MA stock opened at $332.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $323.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $332.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.79. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $35,080,137.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,054,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,330,742,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $35,080,137.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,054,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,330,742,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.55.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

