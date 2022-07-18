Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,158 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of GSSC opened at $53.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.91. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.73 and a fifty-two week high of $71.04.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.