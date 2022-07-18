Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Sells 241 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 53.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $171.12 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.48 and a twelve month high of $177.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.04 and its 200-day moving average is $168.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

