Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Sells 395 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Salesforce by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $87,556.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,596. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,596. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $153,653.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,122,009.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,756 shares of company stock valued at $12,936,320 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.51.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $167.38 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.14 and its 200 day moving average is $194.25. The company has a market capitalization of $166.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

