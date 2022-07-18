Piper Sandler Increases Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $84.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUXGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.50% from the company’s previous close.

SBUX has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.40.

SBUX stock opened at $79.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $91.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.63 and its 200-day moving average is $85.26.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after buying an additional 7,672,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,225,691,000 after buying an additional 2,733,608 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $995,996,000 after buying an additional 2,395,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

