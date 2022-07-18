PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PJT Partners by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in PJT Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 239,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,087,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in PJT Partners by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in PJT Partners by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 324,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,053,000 after buying an additional 17,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PJT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PJT Partners from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PJT Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

PJT Partners Price Performance

PJT opened at $66.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.81. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.48 and a 12 month high of $89.50.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $246.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.14 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 10.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.81%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

