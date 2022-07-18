Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLGGet Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Platinum Group Metals Stock Performance

PLG stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. Platinum Group Metals has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $3.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $126.65 million, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.82.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

