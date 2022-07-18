PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Price Target Cut to $15.00

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PWSC. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

PowerSchool Stock Performance

Shares of PWSC opened at $13.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PowerSchool has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $36.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerSchool

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $149.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.76 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PowerSchool will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in PowerSchool by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,333,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662,036 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in PowerSchool in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,702,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PowerSchool in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,994,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in PowerSchool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,844,000. Finally, Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new position in PowerSchool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,765,000.

PowerSchool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.