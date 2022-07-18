PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Lowered to $126.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $169.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.70.

Shares of PPG opened at $116.80 on Monday. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $177.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

