PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Holdings Raised by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in PROG were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in PROG in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in PROG by 298.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PROG by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PROG in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PROG in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRG opened at $17.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $948.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.51. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $50.79.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $710.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.20 million. PROG had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 24.37%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens set a $21.00 price objective on PROG in a research note on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on PROG from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered PROG from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

