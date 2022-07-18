PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Holdings Raised by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in PROG were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in PROG in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in PROG by 298.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PROG by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PROG in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PROG in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PROG Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PRG opened at $17.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $948.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.51. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $50.79.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens set a $21.00 price objective on PROG in a research note on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on PROG from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered PROG from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th.
PROG Profile
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PROG (PRG)
- Financial services firm Block stock has fallen (-59%) in 2022
- Hold Pfizer Today With Catalysts for Further Growth Tomorrow
- NVIDIA Stock is a Winding Up for a Record Setting Second Half
- Johnson & Johnson Continues to Prove its Value in a Volatile Year
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.