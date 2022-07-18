Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The insurance provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95, reports. Progressive had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.87 billion.

Progressive Stock Up 3.3 %

PGR stock opened at $116.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a PE ratio of 82.91, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.49. Progressive has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $122.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.31.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Progressive declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $63,383.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,557.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,183 shares of company stock valued at $246,537 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $968,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

