Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,499,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,002,438,000 after purchasing an additional 164,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,266,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,189,000 after purchasing an additional 51,831 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,996,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,108,000 after purchasing an additional 101,760 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,143,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,265,000 after purchasing an additional 62,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $283,466,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.58.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of PRU stock opened at $92.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.73 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.65.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.93%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.