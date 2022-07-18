PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Holdings Decreased by Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PubMatic were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PubMatic

In other news, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $217,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,893.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $446,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $217,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,893.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,437 shares of company stock worth $2,476,230. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PubMatic Price Performance

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $15.54 on Monday. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $43.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.01. The firm has a market cap of $806.12 million, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.63 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 23.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PubMatic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

