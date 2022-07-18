Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sleep Country Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Sleep Country Canada’s current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sleep Country Canada’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZZZ. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities upgraded Sleep Country Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.13.

Shares of ZZZ opened at C$26.54 on Monday. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of C$23.54 and a 12-month high of C$41.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$25.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84. The stock has a market cap of C$980.73 million and a P/E ratio of 10.05.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$207.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$199.74 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Sleep Country Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is presently 29.55%.

In other Sleep Country Canada news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft bought 1,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$26.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,982.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$405,012.30.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

