Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Summit Materials in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Summit Materials’ current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Summit Materials’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SUM. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Summit Materials from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Summit Materials from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Summit Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Summit Materials from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.86.

Summit Materials Price Performance

SUM stock opened at $23.53 on Monday. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.33.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $392.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Summit Materials

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

