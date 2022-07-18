Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Issued By DA Davidson

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) – DA Davidson upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Builders FirstSource in a research report issued on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.00. The consensus estimate for Builders FirstSource’s current full-year earnings is $8.90 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s FY2023 earnings at $6.12 EPS.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $63.84 on Monday. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.75. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 70,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $1,928,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

