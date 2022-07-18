Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Raised by Analyst

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for AbCellera Biologics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for AbCellera Biologics’ current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AbCellera Biologics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ABCL. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

AbCellera Biologics Trading Down 5.0 %

AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $10.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.17. AbCellera Biologics has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $22.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of -1.34.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. AbCellera Biologics had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 41.87%. The company had revenue of $316.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of AbCellera Biologics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in AbCellera Biologics by 45.8% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 49,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 15,578 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in AbCellera Biologics by 183.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in AbCellera Biologics by 22.2% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,731,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,885,000 after acquiring an additional 314,449 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter valued at $6,124,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its position in AbCellera Biologics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 102,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AbCellera Biologics

In other AbCellera Biologics news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae purchased 54,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $440,967.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 55,635,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,750,800.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AbCellera Biologics news, CFO Andrew Booth purchased 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $492,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,915. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae acquired 54,915 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $440,967.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,635,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,750,800.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,812,928 shares of company stock worth $11,713,485 over the last quarter. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

