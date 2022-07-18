Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Lowered by SVB Leerink

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for HCA Healthcare in a report issued on Friday, July 15th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.55 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.81. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for HCA Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $16.57 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.24.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $171.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.46.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.14 EPS.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $596,396,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,582 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 240,390.6% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,043,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,295 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,237,000 after buying an additional 925,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after buying an additional 639,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. acquired 89,100 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $211.93 per share, with a total value of $18,882,963.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at $101,504,933.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. acquired 89,100 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $211.93 per share, with a total value of $18,882,963.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at $101,504,933.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea B. Smith bought 1,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $213.63 per share, for a total transaction of $247,810.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,317.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

