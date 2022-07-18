Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Minerals Technologies Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:MTX)

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Minerals Technologies in a report released on Thursday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.45. The consensus estimate for Minerals Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.60 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.47 EPS.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $519.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Minerals Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $61.45 on Monday. Minerals Technologies has a 1 year low of $57.52 and a 1 year high of $81.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerals Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.99%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.