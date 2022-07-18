Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Increased by B. Riley

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rocky Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Rocky Brands’ current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rocky Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $167.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.42 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 3.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share.

Rocky Brands Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Rocky Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of RCKY stock opened at $35.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rocky Brands has a 12-month low of $30.89 and a 12-month high of $59.56.

Rocky Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Rocky Brands by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,348,000 after buying an additional 14,962 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Rocky Brands by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $799,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Rocky Brands by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Brands

(Get Rating)

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, NEOS, Ranger, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.