Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Issued By Wedbush

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) – Wedbush increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report released on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $6.31 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

TSM stock opened at $85.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $73.74 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The firm has a market cap of $444.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 40.53%. The business had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 2,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.19%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

