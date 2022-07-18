Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Quanta Services, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) – B. Riley cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Quanta Services in a research report issued on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.71. The consensus estimate for Quanta Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.80 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Quanta Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.92.

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR opened at $128.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $84.40 and a 52-week high of $140.04.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Quanta Services

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 251.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 28,719 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 20,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 8,622 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.48%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

