Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Receives $57.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RANJY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Randstad from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Randstad from €55.00 ($55.00) to €50.00 ($50.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Randstad from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Shares of RANJY stock opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.69. Randstad has a 52 week low of $23.27 and a 52 week high of $40.31.

Randstad ( OTCMKTS:RANJY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.43 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Randstad will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

