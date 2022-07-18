Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $6.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 77.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RYAM opened at $2.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $180.05 million, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 3.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $8.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter worth $334,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 95,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.