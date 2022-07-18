Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for 10x Genomics (TXG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ: TXG) in the last few weeks:

7/15/2022 – 10x Genomics was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2022 – 10x Genomics had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $90.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/15/2022 – 10x Genomics was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

7/14/2022 – 10x Genomics had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $80.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

Shares of TXG stock opened at $35.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.44 and a beta of 1.86. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $191.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.45.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.33 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 10x Genomics

In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $47,150.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,692.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $61,632.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,144,352.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $47,150.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,692.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,887 shares of company stock valued at $238,290 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXG. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 46.4% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

See Also

