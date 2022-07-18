Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) PT Lowered to $69.00 at Barclays

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
REG has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.90.
Regency Centers Stock Up 2.5 %
REG stock opened at $60.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.75. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $55.78 and a 52 week high of $78.78.
About Regency Centers
Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.
