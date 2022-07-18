Reviewing SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL) and Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS)

SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) and Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SeqLL and Talis Biomedical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeqLL 0 0 1 0 3.00 Talis Biomedical 3 1 0 0 1.25

SeqLL presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 230.18%. Talis Biomedical has a consensus target price of $5.83, suggesting a potential upside of 567.35%. Given Talis Biomedical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Talis Biomedical is more favorable than SeqLL.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeqLL N/A N/A N/A Talis Biomedical -3,757.88% -66.55% -55.84%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SeqLL and Talis Biomedical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeqLL $210,000.00 51.43 -$3.70 million N/A N/A Talis Biomedical $8.19 million 2.84 -$192.04 million N/A N/A

SeqLL has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Talis Biomedical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.1% of SeqLL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of Talis Biomedical shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SeqLL beats Talis Biomedical on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SeqLL

SeqLL Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures genetic analysis technologies. It offers true single molecule sequencing (tSMS) platform, which offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bernstein Laboratory, Ting Laboratory, The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, True Bearing Diagnostics, Inc., and Tetracore, Inc. It serves academic and government institutions, hospitals and medical centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and non-profit research organizations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Billerica, Massachusetts.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. The company is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. It also offers Talis One COVID-19 Test System, which focuses on detection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. In addition, it develops Talis One assay kit for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A, influenza B, and respiratory syncytial virus. Talis Biomedical Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

