Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.840-$1.880 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $1.84-$1.88 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $59.64 on Monday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $55.84 and a 12-month high of $84.68. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.57.

Insider Transactions at Rexford Industrial Realty

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rexford Industrial Realty

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $988,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,059,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REXR. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.17.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.